တရားမျှတသောယှဉ်ပြိုင်မှုမှတဆင့် နိုင်ငံခြားအရက်များတင်သွင်းခြင်းမူဝါဒအား Grand Royal ကြိုဆို

သတင်းထုတ်ပြန်ချက်

ယနေ့ထုတ်ပြန်ချက်

၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဇူလိုင်လ (၇) ရက်

Grand Royal Group International ကုမ္ပဏီလီမိတက်သည်တရားမျှတသော ယှဉ်ပြိုင်မှုမှတဆင့် နိုင်ငံခြားအရက်များတင်သွင်းခြင်းမူဝါဒ အားကြိုဆို

Grand Royal Group International ကုမ္ပဏီလီမိတက်သည် (GRGI) သည်၊ လူကြိုက်များ၍ ထင်ရှားသော ဝီစကီအမှတ်တံဆိပ်အများအပြားနှင့် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံယမကာဈေးကွက်ကို ဦးဆောင်လျက်ရှိသော ကုမ္ပဏီအစုအဖွဲ့ကြီးဖြစ်သည်။

ဈေးကွက်အတွင်းတွင် အောင်မြင်စွာရပ်တည်လာသည်မှာ နှစ်ပေါင်း (၂၅) နှစ်တိုင်ပြီဖြစ်သည်။ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ မေလ (၂၅) ရက်တွင်၊ နိုင်ငံတော်အစိုးက ထုတ်ပြန်သော၊ နိုင်ငံခြားမှ အရက်များတင်သွင်းခွင့်အား ဖြေလျော့သည့်မူဝါဒကို၊ ကုမ္ပဏီအစုအဖွဲ့အနေဖြင့် အပြည့်အဝ‌ ထောက်ခံပါကြောင်း ကြေညာလိုက်သည်။

ယင်းကဲ့သို့ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဈေးကွက်အတွင်း၊ နိုင်ငံခြားအရက်များတင်သွင်းခြင်းအား ဖြေလျှော့သည့် မူဝါဒနှင့်ပတ်သက်၍၊ GRGI ၏ တွဲဖက်ဥက္ကဋ္ဌဖြစ်သူ ဦးအောင်မိုးကျော်က၊ “ဒီဖြေလျှော့မှုနဲ့ ပတ်သက်ပြီး၊ အကျိုးသက်ရောက်မှုရှိနေတဲ့ ကုမ္ပဏီအစုအဖွဲ့ဖြစ်တဲ့အတွက်၊ ကျွန်တော်တို့အနေနဲ့ တိုင်းပြည်အတွက်ရော၊ နိုင်ငံသူနိုင်ငံသား မိဘပြည်သူတွေအတွက်ရော အကျိုးရှိစေပြီး၊ ယှဉ်ပြိုင်မှုကတဆင့် ရွေးချယ် စရာတွေ၊ တီထွင်စမ်းသစ်နိုင်တာတွေကို ဖေါ်ဆောင်ပေးမယ့် မူဝါဒတွေ၊ လုပ်ထုံးလုပ်နည်းတွေကို အထူးကြိုဆိုပါတယ်။ စားသုံးသူအတွက် ကျန်းမာရေးကဏ္ဍရော၊ တိုင်းပြည်အတွက် မျှတပြီး ရသင့်ရထိုက်တဲ့ အခွန်အကောက်တွေ ကောက်ခံနိုင်ဖို့ရော ရည်ရွယ်ပြီး၊ နိုင်ငံတော်က ချမှတ်ထားတဲ့ စည်းမျဥ်းစည်းကမ်းတွေကို သေသေချာချာလိုက်နာပြီး၊ ဈေးကွက်အတွင်းမှာ တရားမျှတတဲ့ ကုန်သွယ်မှု မူဝါဒတွေရှိမှသာ၊ စားသုံးသူတွေအတွက် ရွေးချယ်စရာတွေ၊ တီထွင်စမ်းသစ်တာတွေကို ဖေါ်ဆောင် ပေးနိုင်လိမ့်မယ်လို့ ကျွန်တော်တို့ယုံကြည်ပါတယ်။ ထုတ်ကုန်တွေအတွက် နည်းဥပဒေတွေ၊ အခွန်နှုန်း ထားတွေ၊ တံဆိပ်ရိုက်နှိပ်တာတွေ၊ ကုန်ထုတ်လုပ်ပုံ အဆင့်ဆင့်ခြေရာခံနိုင်တာတွေ အားလုံးဟာ၊ ကျွန်တော်တို့နဲ့ အနီးစပ်ဆုံး၊ အာဆီယံနိုင်ငံများမှာ စနစ်တကျကျင့်သုံးနေတဲ့ စည်းကမ်းချက်တွေ၊ မူဘောင်တွေ၊ လုပ်ထုံးလုပ်နည်းတွေနဲ့ စံချိန်စံနှုန်းတွေအတိုင်း၊ တသတ်မတ်တည်းဖြစ်သင့်ပါတယ်။ ကျွန်တော်တို့ GRGI ကုမ္ပဏီအစုအဖွဲ့အနေနဲ့ စျေးကွက် ယှဉ်ပြိုင်မှုကို ကြိုဆိုပြီး၊ စားသုံးသူတွေနဲ့ လက်လီလက်ကားရောင်းချသူတွေအတွက်၊ ထုတ်ကုန်အသစ်တွေ တီထွင်စမ်းသစ်နိုင်ဖို့၊ ဒီထက်မက ကြိုးပမ်းသွားမှ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ကျွန်တော်တို့အနေနဲ့ တရားမျှတတဲ့စျေးကွက် စီးပွားရေးစနစ်ရှိနေဖို့ပဲ မျှော်လင့်ပါတယ်။” ဟုဆို သည်။

“GRGI ဟာ နှစ်စဉ်နှစ်တိုင်း၊ တိုင်းပြည်အတွက် အခွန်ဘဏ္ဍာငွေ အများဆုံးပေးဆောင်တဲ့ နိုင်ငံ့သား ကောင်း အခွန်ထမ်း ကုမ္ပဏီတွေထဲမှာ ထိပ်ဆုံးက ပါဝင်နေပါတယ်။ နိုင်ငံတော် သမ္မတကြီးက ထိုက်ထိုက်တန်တန်ချီးမြှင့်တဲ့ အခွန်ထမ်းဆုတွေကို ရရှိလာခဲ့တာ (၅) နှစ်ဆက်တိုက်ရှိပါပြီ။ နိုင်ငံတော် အစိုးရအတွက် အင်မတန်မှ အရေးကြီးတဲ့ အခွန်ဘဏ္ဍာဖြစ်တဲ့ အခွန်အကောက်တွေကို တိကျသေချာစွာ လိုက်နာပြီး ပေးဆောင်နိုင်ဖို့၊ ကျွန်တော်တို့ အင်မတန်အလေးအနက်ထားပါတယ်။ တာဝန်သိ၊ နိုင်ငံ့သားကောင်း ကုမ္ပဏီအစုအဖွဲ့ဖြစ်တဲ့အတွက်၊ ယမကာထုတ်ကုန်တွေအတွက် ရိုးရှင်းပြီး၊ ထိရောက်တဲ့၊ အားလုံးတပြေးညီတည်းပါဝင်နိုင်ပြီး တရားမျှတတဲ့ အခွန်စည်းကြပ်နည်းတွေကို အားပေး ထောက်ခံပါတယ်။” ဟု ဦးအောင်မိုးကျော် က ဆက်လက်ပြောကြားသည်။

Grand Royal Group International ကုမ္ပဏီလီမိတက်၏ အမှုဆောင် အရာရှိချုပ်ဖြစ်သူ ၊ Mr. Sanjay Gupta က “ကျွန်တော်တို့ ကုမ္ပဏီအစုအဖွဲ့ဟာ၊ နှစ်ပေါင်း (၂၅) နှစ်တိုင် ဈေးကွက်အတွင်းမှာ၊ အတွင်း အပြင်၊ စိန်ခေါ်မူပေါင်းများစွာနဲ့ ကြံ့ကြံ့ခံရပ်တည်လာခဲ့ပါတယ်။ ဈေးကွက်ထဲမှာ ဒီလိုအတွေ့အကြုံတွေ ရှိလို့ ပိုမိုခိုင်မာပြီး၊ ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက် လာခဲ့တာလည်းဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ကျွန်တော်တို့ စားသုံးသူတွေကို အမြဲ ဦးစားပေးနိုင်ဖို့အတွက်၊ အကောင်းဆုံးဝန်ဆောင်မှုတွေ၊ ထုတ်ကုန်တွေပေးနိုင်ဖို့က ကျွန်တော်တို့ရဲ့ ရည် မှန်းချက်ပန်းတိုင်ပဲဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ကျွန်တော်တို့လုပ်ငန်းတွေ ဆောင်ရွက်နေတဲ့ ‌‌‌ဂေဟစနစ်တစ်ခုလုံးဟာ၊ တသီးတခြား တည်ရှိနေတာ မဟုတ်ပါဘူး။ ကျွန်တော်တို့တွေ ဆောင်ရွက်သမျှဟာ၊ တစ်နည်းမဟုတ် တစ်နည်း အလွှာအမျိုးမျိုးကို ထိရောက်မှုတွေရှိနေပါတယ်။ ကဏ္ဍအားလုံး စပ်ဆက်နေတာကြောင့်၊ ကျွန်တော်တို့ GRGI အနေနဲ့ လူမူအသိုင်းအဝန်းတစ်ခုလုံးကို ကောင်းကျိုးပြုတာတွေပဲ ဆောင်ရွက်နေပါ တယ်။” ဟုဆိုသည်။

၎င်းက ဆက်လက်၍ ”ယှဉ်ပြိုင်မှုတွေ ရှိလာတာဟာ ကျွန်တော်တို့ ကုန်အမှတ်တံဆိတ်တွေ ဒီထက်ပိုပြီး ကောင်းမွန်တိုးတက်ဖို့အတွက်၊ အခွင့်အလမ်းတစ်ခုပဲဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ကျွန်တော်တို့အနေနဲ့ ကိုယ့်ထုတ် ကုန်တွေကို အရည်အသွေးတွေ ပိုမိုကောင်းမွန်လာဖို့၊ စမ်းစစ်လေ့လာဖို့၊ ကောင်းမွန်တဲ့ အရည်အသွေးတွေကို ထိန်းသိမ်းထားနိုင်ဖို့ ဆက်တိုက်ရင်းနှီးမြှုပ်နှံသွားဖို့ ရည်ရွယ်ပါတယ်။ တချိန်တည်းမှာပဲ၊ ကျွန်တော်တို့ရဲ့ ဝန်ထမ်းတွေ၊ စီးပွားရေးလုပ်ငန်းရှင်လက်တွဲဖေါ်တွေ၊ စားသုံးသူတွေနဲ့ ပြည်တွင်းက လူနေမှု ပတ်ဝန်းကျင်တစ်ခုလုံးကို တသတ်မတ်တည်း အလေးထား ထောက်ပံ့သွားဖို့လည်း ရည်ရွယ်ပါတယ်။

ဒီလိုမျိုး ရင်းနှီးမြှုပ်နှံသွားဖို့ဆိုတာ၊ အင်မတန်မှအရေးပါပြီး၊ ရေရှည်ဆောင်ရွက်သွားရမယ့်၊ ကဏ္ဍတွေ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ စတင်တည်ထောင်ချိန်ကစလို့၊ စားသုံးသူတွေအတွက်ပဲ၊ ဦးစားပေးဆောင်ရွက်ပြီး၊ စားသုံး သူတွေအတွက် အမြင့်မားဆုံး အရည်အသွေးတွေရှိတာတွေကိုသာ ထုတ်နိုင်ဖို့ တင်းကြပ်တဲ့ စံချိန်စံနှုန်း တွေကို အမြဲထိန်းသိမ်းထားပါတယ်။ ကျွန်တော်တို့ရဲ့ ထုတ်ကုန်အမှတ်တံဆိပ်တွေဖြစ်တဲ့ Grand Royal Black၊ Grand Royal Special Reserve၊ Signature နဲ့ Smooth တွေဟာ ဒီကဏ္ဍအတွင်းမှာ အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာက ချီးမြှင့်ပေးအပ်တဲ့၊ ဆုတံဆိပ်ပေါင်း (၇၀) ကျော်ကို ဆွတ်ခူးရရှိထားပါတယ်။” ဟု ဆိုသည်။

“နှစ်စဉ်နှစ်တိုင်းမှာ၊ ကျွန်တော်တို့ ကုမ္ပဏီအစုအဖွဲ့က၊ လိုင်စင်ကြေးတွေ၊ အခွန်တွေ၊ အကောက်တွေ အားလုံး၊ မြန်မာကျပ်ငွေ၊ စုစုပေါင်း (၁၄၀) ဘီလီယံကို ပေးဆောင်နေပါတယ်။ ပြည်တွင်းကရတဲ့ ကုန်ကြမ်းတွေကို အသုံးပြုထုတ်လုပ်ထားတဲ့အတွက်၊ ပြည်တွင်းဖြစ် အစစ်အမှန်ဆိုတဲ့ အနှစ်သာရကို ဖေါ်ဆောင်ပေးနေပါတယ်။ ဥပမာအားဖြင့်၊ နှစ်တိုင်း၊ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတွင်းက တောင်သူဦးကြီးတွေဆီကနေ ၊ ဆန်ကွဲတန်ချိန်ပေါင်း ရာထောင်ချီ၊ ဝယ်ယူနေတဲ့အတွက်၊ ပြည်တွင်းက လယ်ယာစိုက်ပျိုးရေးကဏ္ဍကို မြန်မာကျပ်ငွေ ဘီလီယံချီပြီး အထောက်အကူပြုနေပါတယ်။ ယမကာထုတ်ကုန်တွေအတွက် အခွန်စည်းကြပ်မှုနဲ့အတူ၊ ထုတ်ပြန်လိုက်တဲ့ ဒီမူဝါဒအသစ်ဟာ၊ တရားမျှတမှုရှိပြီး တင်းတင်းကြပ်ကြပ် ဆောင်ရွက်ရမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ တရားမျှတမှ၊ နိုင်ငံတော်က ရသင့်ရထိုက်တဲ့ အခွန်ဘဏ္ဍာငွေတွေ ရရှိနိုင်ပြီး၊ နိုင်ငံတွင်းက ထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ဖြူးရောင်းချသူတွေဖြစ်တဲ့ ကျွန်တော်တို့နဲ့ တိုက်ရိုက်သော်လည်းကောင်း သွယ်ဝှက်၍ သော်လည်းကောင်း အကျိုးဆက်စပ်နေတဲ့ လူမှုအသိုင်းအဝန်းတွေကို ကာကွယ်ပေးနိုင်မှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။” ဟုလည်း Mr. Sanjay Gupta ကဆိုသည်။

Grand Royal Group International သည်၊ မြန်မာပြည်တွင်းတွင်သာမက၊ အာဆီယံ နယ်ပယ်အတွင်း၌၊ အားလုံးအတွက် တရားမျှတ၍ အကျိုးအမြတ်ရှိသော ကူးသန်းရောင်းဝယ်ရေးဈေးကွက်ရှိစေရေးအတွက် စီးပွားဖက်လက်တွဲဖေါ်များ၊ နိုင်ငံ‌တော်အစိုးရဌာနများ၊ နိုင်ငံတကာမှ တတ်သိပညာရှင်များနှင့် အတူလက်တွဲ၍ တက်ညီလက်ညီ ဆောင်ရွက်လျက်ရှိသည်။ ကုမ္ပဏီအစုအဖွဲ့အနေနှင့် စားသုံးသူများ၊ ဝန်ထမ်းများနှင့် နိုင်ငံသူနိုင်ငံသား မိဘပြည်သူများအတွက် အလေးထားကာ၊ တာဝန်ယူမှု၊ တာဝန်ခံမှု များအပြည့်ဖြင့် သိက္ခာရှိစွာရပ်တည်လျက်ရှိသဖြင့် အထူးဂုဏ်ယူလျက်ရှိသည်။

Grand Royal Group International ကုမ္ပဏီအစုအဖွဲ့ကို ၁၉၉၅ ခုနှစ်မှ စတင်၍ ဝန်ထမ်းအင်အား (၅၀) ဦးခန့်ဖြင့်တည်ထောင်ခဲ့ပြီး၊ စားသုံးသူများအား ထူးခြားကောင်းမွန်သော ကုန်ပစ္စည်းများနှင့် ဝန်ဆောင်မှုများ ပေးနိုင်သဖြင့် လျင်မြန်စွာ ဂုဏ်သတင်းမွှေး၍ သိက္ခာရှိရှိ ရပ်တည်လာနိုင်ခဲ့ပါသည်။ (၂၅) နှစ်တိုင်တိုင်၊ တာဝန်ယူမှု၊ တာဝန်ခံမှုအပြည့်အဝရှိသည့် လုပ်ငန်းဖြစ်ကြောင်းအား သက်သေထူနိုင်ရန်နှင့် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအတွင်းတွင် လေးစားထိုက်သောကုမ္ပဏီများ အနက်မှတစ်ခုဖြစ်စေရန်၊ အရည်အသွေး မြင့်မားသော ကုန်အမှတ်တံဆိပ်များကို တီထွင်စမ်းသစ်၍၊ ထိန်းသိမ်းထားနိုင်ခဲ့သည်။ ကုမ္ပဏီအစုအဖွဲ့ သည် ယခုအခါတွင် ဈေးကွက်တွင် ဦးဆောင်လျက်ရှိပြီး၊ တိုက်ရိုက်ခန့်အပ်ထားသော ဝန်ထမ်းပေါင်း၊ (၂,၅၀၀) ကျော်ဖြင့်လုပ်ငန်းလည်ပတ်နေလျက်၊ နိုင်ငံတော်၏စီးပွားရေးကို အဓိကပံ့ပိုးနေသည့် လုပ်ငန်းများ အနက်တစ်ခုဖြစ်သည်။

ကုမ္ပဏီအစုအဖွဲ့ အနေနှင့် လူမှုအကျိုးပြုလုပ်ငန်းများကို အထူးအလေးထား ဆောင်ရွက်နေပြီး၊ အဓိက လိုအပ်သော နေရာများတွင် ရေရှည်အတွက် ရင်းနှီမြှုပ်နှံမှုများပြု၍ အကျိုးပြုလျက်ရှိပါသည်။ အမြင်အာရုံချို့တဲ့သော၊ အများပြည်သူပေါင်း (၇၄,၀၀၀) ကို၊ ပြန်လည်ကောင်းမွန်လာစေရန် ခွဲစိတ်ကုသမှု များဖြင့်လှူဒါန်းခဲ့သည်။ ပြီးနောက် မွန်ပြည်နယ်၊ ရန်ကုန်တိုင်း၊ မန္တလေးတိုင်း၊ ဧရာဝတီတိုင်း၊ ပဲခူးတိုင်းနှင့် မကွေးတိုင်းများရှိ ကျေးရွာပေါင်း (၁၃၁) ရွာရှိ၊ အိမ်ခြေပေါင်း (၁၂,၃၇၉) အိမ်ခြေမှ အများပြည်သူပေါင်း (၇၃,၃၃၄) ဦးအတွက်၊ သောက်သုံးရေကြည်ရေသန့်များ ရရှိရန်၊ ရေတွင်းများ၊ ရေပိုက်လိုင်းများ၊ တိုင်ကီများတည်ဆောက် တပ်ဆင်ပေးကာ၊ ပညာပေးလုပ်ငန်းများလည်း ဆောင်ရွက်လျက်ရှိသည်။ နိုင်ငံတော်တွင် အရေးကြုံသည့်အခါတိုင်းတွင်လည်း၊ သက်ဆိုင်ရာအဖွဲ့အစည်းများနှင့်အတူ အမြဲလက်တွဲကာ အားဖြည့်ကူညီမှုများဖြင့် တစ်တပ်တစ်အား ပံ့ပိုးခဲ့သည်။ ဥပမာ၊ နာဂစ်မုန်တိုင်းအပြီး၊ ပြန်လည် ထူထောင်ရေးလုပ်ငန်းများတွင် အားဖြည့်ပံ့ပိုးခဲ့ပြီး၊ ယခုဖြစ်ပွားနေသော၊ COVID-19 ရောဂါ၊ ကာကွယ်၊ တိုက်ဖျက်ရေးအတွက် Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) ကာကွယ်၊ ထိန်းချုပ်၊ ကုသရေး အမျိုးသားအဆင့်ဗဟိုကော်မတီနှင့် ကျန်းမာရေးနှင့် အားကစားဝန်ကြီးဌာနတို့နှင့် လက်တွဲလျက်၊ လက်သန့်ဆေးရည်များလည်း ထုတ်လုပ်လှူဒါန်းလျက်ရှိသည်။

(English Version)

PRESS RELEASE

Immediate 7 July 2020

Grand Royal Group International Co., Ltd welcomes fair competition through the Foreign Liquor Import policy

Grand Royal Group International (GRGI) is Myanmar’s leading alcohol beverage company with many iconic whisky brands. GRGRI is celebrating its 25 years anniversary this year. With the announcement on 25th May 2020 on the relaxation of the ban on alcohol imports, we would like to state that we fully support the government’s decision.

Regarding the recent opening of the Myanmar market to foreign alcohol imports, the co-chairman of GRGI, U Aung Moe Kyaw said, “As a company that will be affected by this new ruling, we support policies and procedures designed to enhance choice and innovation through competition for the benefit of the country and its people. We believe this can be best achieved through policies of fair trade based upon compliance on health and safety standards and measures designed to create taxation and duties levied on an equitable basis. The terms, procedures and standards for product regulation, taxation, labelling and traceability should be consistent with common ASEAN and international guidelines and principles. We at GRGI welcome the competition and we will ensure to elevate our innovation and customer satisfaction for our wholesale and retail partners as well. We just hope that there will be a level playing field for all.”

“GRGI has consistently been one of the top taxpayers in Myanmar. In fact, we have received the President’s Tax Awards for the last 5 years. We take our tax obligations seriously and recognize the important contribution to government income. As a responsible corporate citizen, we support a tax structure for alcohol products that is fair, and which is simple yet effective and inclusive.” Stated U Aung Moe Kyaw.

Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CEO of Grand Royal Group International said, “The Group has been in the industry for close to 25 years and we have weathered many storms internally as well as externally. This experience in the market has helped us become stronger and enabled us to grow. It is our goal to provide the best service and products possible and to ensure that our consumers are top priority all the time. The eco-system that we operate in is not an isolated one and whatever we do has an impact on various segments of society one way or another. We are all inter-linked in life and GRGI’s concept is to do good as much as possible to help our society.”

Competition is an opportunity for GRGI to further develop our brands. We intend to continue to invest a great deal in product development, research, quality control and responsible operations while consistently looking after our staff, partners, customers and the local environment. Such investments are significant and necessarily long-term. We have been focusing on our customers since our founding and maintaining our strict standards by producing the best high-quality products for our consumers. Our products, Grand Royal Black, Grand Royal Special Reserve, Signature and Smooth are recognized and honored by the awarding of more than 70 international prestigious industry awards.”

The group is contributing annually over 140 Billion MMK in license fees, duties and taxes, our products use Myanmar-sourced ingredients to create products which are the authentic taste of the nation. For instance, we purchase hundreds of thousands of tons of broken rice yearly from Myanmar farmers, bringing billions of Kyats into the farming community. “The new policy together with the tax regime for alcohol products must be fair but strongly enforced. Fairness ensures an appropriate contribution to government revenue and protecting the local communities that work directly and indirectly with us, thus benefiting from the local manufacturing we provide.” stated Mr. Sanjay Gupta.

Grand Royal Group International is actively engaging with its partners, government and international players to ensure a trading environment that promotes competitive and fair trading with the aim of ensuring a level-playing field for not only Myanmar, but the region. We take pride in being a responsible and creditable organization that cares for our consumers, employees and the people of our country, Myanmar.

Grand Royal Group International was founded in 1995 with fifty employees and quickly established a reputation for providing consumers with exceptional products and service. Throughout the subsequent twenty-five years, the group has striven to create and maintain quality products and brands, to demonstrate a responsible approach to business and to ensure that it remains one of the most respectable companies in Myanmar. GRGI is now the market leader, creating over 2,500 jobs directly and making a major contributor to Myanmar’s economy.

The group takes CSR programs seriously and has long been investing in key charitable initiatives. The long running campaign on providing free eye treatment helped over 74,000 patients who could not afford sight-saving treatment. And the group continues working hard to bring clean water to villages and poor districts through the provision of wells, supporting facilities and education and has brought accessing drinking water for over 12,379 Household and over 73,334 residents in 131 villages across Mon state, Yangon, Mandalay, Ayeyarwady, Bago and Magway regions. And the group has come forward to support the community as and when there were national level crisis occurred e.g. supported with several relief efforts in Cyclone Nargis and most recently supported with hand sanitizer donations to the community together with the national level committee of prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 and the Ministry of Health and Sport.

