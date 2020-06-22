နိုင်ငံခြားအရက်တင်သွင်းမှုအတွက် အလေးထားဟု မြန်မာနိုင်ငံယမကာ ထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ဖြူးသူများအသင်းထုတ်ပြန်

၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဇွန်လ၊ (၂၂) ရက်

သတင်းထုတ်ပြန်ချက်

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံယမကာထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ဖြူးသူများအသင်းသည်

နိုင်ငံခြား အရက်တင်သွင်းမှုအတွက် အလေးထား

၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ မေလ (၂၅) ရက်နေ့တွင်၊ စီးပွားရေးနှင့် ကူးသန်းရောင်းဝယ်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနက မြန်မာပြည်တွင်းသို့ ပြည်ပမှနိုင်ငံခြားအရက်များ တင်သွင်းမှုကို ပိတ်ပင်ထားခြင်းကို ဖြေလျော့ပေးခဲ့သည်။ မြန်မာပြည်တွင်းရှိ ယမကာထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ဖြူးရေးကဏ္ဍကို ပံ့ပိုးရန် တိုးတက်ရန်နှင့် တီထွင်ရန် ရည်မှန်းချက်များထားရှိသော တစ်ခုတည်းသော အသင်းအဖွဲ့ဖြစ်သည့် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံယမကာထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ဖြူးသူများ အသင်းသည် ဖြေလျော့မှုအား အလေးထား၍ သေချာစွာကျနစွာ ထိန်းချုပ်ခြင်းမရှိပါက ပြည်တွင်း ကဏ္ဍအတွက် ဆိုးကျိုးများ ဖြစ်လာနိုင်ခြေရှိလာ နိုင်ကြောင်း အလေးထားသုံးသပ်သည်။

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံယမကာထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ဖြူးသူများ အသင်း၏ ဥက္ကဋ္ဌ ဦးစိုးလွင်က “ကဏ္ဍတစ်ခုအနေနဲ့ ပြည်ပက နိုင်ငံခြားအရက်တွေ မြန်မာပြည်တွင်းက ကဏ္ဍထဲကို ဝင်လာတာကို ကြိုဆိုပါတယ်။ အရင်ကတည်း က အကြိမ်ကြိမ်ပြောခဲ့သလိုပဲ ကျွန်တော်တို့အနေနဲ့ ပြိုင်ဘက်တွေကို ကြိုဆိုပါတယ်။ နိုင်ငံခြားအရက် တင်သွင်းသူတွေအနေနဲ့ ကျွန်တော်တို့ပြည်တွင်းမှာပါ ထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ချိနိုင်ဖို့လည်း ကျွန်တော်တို့မျှော်လင့်ပါတယ်။ ကျွန်တော်တို့အသင်းရဲ့ ရည်မှန်းချက်ဟာ ပြည်တွင်းကဏ္ဍကလုပ်ငန်းတွေ၊ ပြည်တွင်း ထုတ်လုပ်သူတွေ၊ ပြည်တွင်းကိုလာရောက် ရင်းနှီးမြှပ်နှံသူတွေ၊ လက်ကားရောင်းချသူတွေ၊ လက်လီရောင်းချသူတွေနဲ့ စားသုံးသူတွေကောင်းကျိုးအတွက်၊ မြန်မာပြည်တွင်း ထုတ်လုပ်သူများရဲ့ကဏ္ဍကို ပံ့ပိုးဖို့ပါပဲ။ ဒါကြောင့် ယှဉ်ပြိုင်မှုရှိတာဟာ အမြဲတမ်း ကျွန်တော်တို့အတွက်ကောင်းပါတယ်။ ယှဉ်ပြိုင်မှု ရှိတဲ့အတွက် လက်ကားရောင်းချသူတွေ၊ လက်လီရောင်းချသူတွေနဲ့ စားသုံးသူတွေအတွက် ကျွန်တော်တို့ အခန်းကဏ္ဍကို ဒီထက်ပိုပြီးဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်အောင်ဆောင်ရွက်ဖို့ အခွင့်အရေးရတာပါပဲ။ တိုင်းပြည်အတွက် ဘဏ္ဍာအခွန်ငွေတွေရရှိပြီး၊ ကဏ္ဍအတွင်းက ပါဝင်ပတ်သက်နေသူတွေ အားလုံးအတွက် တရားမျှတတဲ့ ဈေးကွက်စီးပွားရေး ဖြစ်ဖို့တော့ သေချာစေချင်ပါတယ်။”ဟုဆိုသည်။

ဦးစိုးလွင်က ဆက်လက်၍၊ “ကျွန်တော်တို့အနေနဲ့ တိုင်းပြည်က အများပြည်သူအားလုံးရဲ့ လူနေမှုဘဝတွေအတွက် အခြေခံအုတ်မြစ်တွေတည်ဆောက်ဖို့ အင်မတန်များပြားတဲ့ အခွန်ဘဏ္ဍာငွေတွေကို ရယူနိုင်မယ့် ပြည်ပမှနိုင်ငံခြားအရက်တွေ တင်သွင်းဖို့ကို ဘယ်တုန်းကမှ မကန့်ကွက်ခဲ့ပါဘူး။ အခုလို၊ နိုင်ငံတော်အစိုးရက ဖြေလျော့ပေးလိုက်တဲ့ အပေါ်မှာလည်း ကျွန်တော်တို့အနေနဲ့ အပြည့်အဝထောက်ခံပါတယ်။ ဒီဖြေလျော့မှုကြောင့် အများပြည်သူကျန်းမာ‌ရေးကဏ္ဍအတွက်လည်း ဈေးကွက်ထဲမှာ အတုအပတွေ ပျောက်ကွယ်သွားမယ်လို့ ယုံကြည်ပါတယ်။”ဟုဆိုသည်။

“ကျွန်တော်တို့ အသင်းဝင်တွေအနေနဲ့ ပြည်တွင်းက စားသုံးသူတွေအတွက် ထုတ်ကုန်တွေကို ခေတ်မီတဲ့ စက်ပစ္စည်း ကိရိယာတွေနဲ့ နည်းလမ်းတွေသုံးပြီး၊ နိုင်ငံတကာ အဆင့်အတန်းနဲ့အညီ ထုတ်လုပ်နိုင်တဲ့အတွက် ဂုဏ်ယူရပါတယ်။ ၂၀၀၀ ပြည့်နှစ်က စတင်ပြီး ကမ္ဘာ့နိုင်ငံအရပ်ရပ်က ယမကာတွေအတွက် ကျင်းပတဲ့ ပြိုင်ပွဲတွေမှာ နိုင်ငံတကာက အသိအမှတ်ပြုပြီး ဂုဏ်ပြုတဲ့ ဆုတံဆိပ်တွေကို ကျွန်တော်တို့ရဲ့ ထင်ရှားတဲ့ အသင်းဝင်ကုမ္ပဏီတွေ ဆွတ်ခူးထားပြီးလည်းဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ကျွန်တော်တို့ အသင်းဝင်ညီနောင်ကုမ္ပဏီများဟာ ကမ္ဘာမှာ အကောင်းဆုံး၊ ဝီစကီအမှတ်တံဆိပ် (၅၀) မှာ ပါဝင်ကြောင်းအသိအမှတ်ပြုခံရပါတယ်။ အခုလောလောဆယ်မှာတော့ ကျွန်တော်တို့ရဲ့ အမှတ်တံဆိပ်တွေ အရည်အသွေး ပိုမို ကောင်းသထက်ကောင်းမွန်ပြီး၊ ပိုပြီးမြင့်တဲ့အဆင့်တွေကို တက်လှမ်းနိုင်ဖို့အတွက် တီထွင်ကြံဆ တာတွေကို အာရုံစိုက်နေကြပါတယ်။ နိုင်ငံတကာကလုပ်ငန်းတွေနဲ့ လက်တွဲဖို့လည်းကြိုဆိုပါ တယ်။” ဟု မြန်မာနိုင်ငံယမကာထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ဖြူးသူများအသင်း၏ အတွင်းရေးမှူး ဦးဝင်းသော်က ဆိုသည်။

ပြည်တွင်းကဏ္ဍသည် ပြည်တွင်းရှိ ဆက်စပ်လျက်ရှိသော ပတ်ဝန်းကျင်အတွက် များပြားစွာရင်းနှီးမြှပ်နှံထားပြီး လည်ပတ်လျက်ရှိသောလုပ်ငန်းများမှတစ်ဆင့် အထက်နှင့်အောက် ဂေဟစနစ်အတွင်းတွင် အခန်းကဏ္ဍမျိုးစုံနှင့် စီးပွားရေးလုပ်ငန်းမျိုးစုံကို အကျိုးပြုလျက်ရှိသည်။ ဥပမာအားဖြင့်၊ ကုန်ကြမ်း ပစ္စည်းများကို ပြည်ပမှဝယ်ယူတင်သွင်းမည့်အစား၊ ပြည်တွင်းရှိဆန်ကွဲများကို ပြည်တွင်းရှိတောင်သူ လယ်သမားများထံမှ ဝယ်ယူသုံးစွဲသဖြင့် ပြည်တွင်းရှိအလုပ်အကိုင်ပေါင်းများစွာကို ဖန်တီးနိုင်ပြီး၊ တောင်သူလယ်သမားများ ဘဝတိုးတက်ရေးနှင့် စိုက်ပျိုးရေးကဏ္ဍ အထွက်တိုးရေးတို့အတွက် အားပေး လျက်ရှိသည်။

ပြည်တွင်းရှိဆန်စက်နှင့် လယ်ယာလုပ်ငန်းလုပ်ကိုင်နေသူ တစ်ဦးဖြစ်သည့် ဦးမင်းမင်းဝေ က “ပြည်တွင်းမှာရှိတဲ့ ယမကာထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ဖြူးသူတွေသာ ကျွန်တော့်ဆန်ကွဲတွေ မဝယ်ဘူးဆိုရင် ကျွန်တော့်စီးပွားရေးအဆင်ပြေမှာ မဟုတ်ဘူး။ ကျွန်တော်တို့ လယ်ယာလုပ်ငန်းတွေ၊ လယ်သမားတွေ အတွက်ရော၊ ယမကာကဏ္ဍအတွက်ပါ နှစ်ဦးနှစ်ဖက် အင်မတန်အကျိုးရှိပါတယ်။” ဟုဆိုသည်။

“ကျွန်တော်တို့အသင်းတွေရဲ့ အမှတ်တံဆိပ်တွေဟာ နိုင်ငံတကာကအသိအမှတ်ပြု၊ ဂုဏ်ပြုခြင်းတွေကို လက်ခံရရှိပြီး၊ ကမ္ဘာမှာထိပ်တန်းကအမှတ်တံဆိပ်အဖြစ် မှတ်တမ်းတင်ခြင်းကို လက်ခံရရှိထားပါတယ်။ ဒါကြောင့်၊ ကျွန်တော်တို့ ဈေးကွက်ရှယ်ယာနဲ့ကျွန်တော်တို့ အမှတ်တံဆိပ်တွေအပေါ်မှာ အပြည့်အဝ ယုံကြည်ချက်ရှိပါတယ်။ ယှဉ်ပြိုင်မှုတွေကိုလည်း ရင်ဆိုင်ဖို့အသင့်ပါပဲ။” ဟု မြန်မာနိုင်ငံယမကာ ထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ဖြူးသူများ အသင်း၏ အတွင်းရေးမှူး ဦးဝင်းသော်ကပြောသည်။

“နိုင်ငံတော်အစိုးရကို ပန်ကြားချင်တာကတော့၊ ပြည်တွင်းက တင်သွင်းသူတွေ၊ ထုတ်လုပ်သူတွေ၊ နိုင်ငံခြားကတင်သွင်းသူတွေ အားလုံးအတွက်၊ တရားမျှတတဲ့ ဈေးကွက်စီးပွားရေးစနစ် ဖေါ်ဆောင်နိုင်ရေးပါပဲ။ ယှဉ်ပြိုင်မှုဟာ ကျွန်တော်တို့ကဏ္ဍအတွက် ကောင်းပါတယ်။ ဒါပေမဲ့ နိုင်ငံတွင်းထုတ်လုပ်သူတွေ နစ်နာနိုင်ရင်တော့ မကောင်းပါဘူး။ ပါဝင်ပတ်သက်သူတွေ အားလုံးအတွက် နည်းလမ်းမှန်ကန်ပြီး တိကျတဲ့ အခွန်စည်ကမ်းတွေ၊ ဥပဒေတွေကို လိုက်နာပြီး တရားမျှတတဲ့ စျေးကွက်စီးပွားရေး ဖြစ်သင့်ပါတယ်။” ဟု ဦးဝင်းသော်က ထပ်လောင်းပြောကြားသည်။

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံယမကာထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ဖြူးသူများအသင်းသည် တိုက်ရိုက်အလုပ်အကိုင်ပေါင်း (၃၀,၀၀၀) ကျော်ကို ဖန်တီးထားလျက်ရှိသည်။ ပြည်တွင်းတွင် အထက်အောက် ဆက်စပ်လျက်ရှိသော ဂေဟစနစ်တွင် လုပ်ငန်းပေါင်း (၂) သန်းခန့်ကို အလုပ်အကိုင်များ ဖန်တီးထားနိုင်သည်။ လမ်းပန်းလုံခြုံရေးစီမံကိန်း၊ အ‌ရေးပေါ်ထောက်ပံ့ရေးလုပ်ငန်းများနှင့် COVID-19 ကာကွယ်၊ ထိန်းချုပ်၊ ကုသရေး စသည့်နိုင်ငံတော်နှင့် အများပြည်သူအတွက် လိုအပ်သည့်အချိန်များတွင်လည်း တတ်အားသဖြင့် ပံ့ပိုးကူညီမှုများ ဆောင်ရွက်လျက်ရှိသည်။

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံယမကာထုတ်လုပ်ဖြန့်ဖြူးသူများ အသင်းကို ၂၀၁၄ခုနှစ်တွင် စတင်တည်ထောင်ခဲ့ပြီး၊ တိုင်းပြည်တွင်းရှိ ယမကာကဏ္ဍမှ အသင်းဝင်ပေါင်း (၂၅၀) ကျော်နှင့် ဖွဲ့စည်းထားသည်။ ကဏ္ဍတွင်း ကျွမ်းကျင်သူများနှင့် တာဝန်သိနိုင်ငံသားကောင်းများ ပီပီ၊ နိုင်ငံတော်က ချမှတ်ထားသော ပြည်ထောင်စုအခွန် ဥပဒေကို တိကျသေချာစွာ လိုက်နာလျက်ရှိကြသည်။ ၂၀၁၉ ခုနှစ်၏ အခွန်မှတ်တမ်းများအရ အသင်းဝင် (၁၀) ကုမ္ပဏီအား အခွန်အများပေးဆောင်သော အခွန်ထမ်းကြီးများအဖြစ် အသိအမှတ်ပြု ဆု ချီးမြှင့်ခြင်းခံရသည်။ ပြည်တွင်းယမကာ ကဏ္ဍအနေနှင့် တိုင်းပြည်၏ လူထုကိုအကျိုးကိုများစွာ သယ်ပိုးထားပြီး၊ တိုင်းပြည်အတွက် အခွန်ငွေများလည်း မှန်ကန်တိကျစွာ ပေးဆောင်လျက်ရှိသည်။ တတိုင်း ပြည်လုံးအတိုင်းအတာအနေနှင့် လူမှုဘဝများ ခေတ်မီဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်ရန်အတွက် အစွမ်းကုန် ကြိုးပမ်း ပံ့ပိုးသွားမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

(English version)

Immediate

22nd June 2020

Press Release

Myanmar Liquor Association Cautions on Alcohol Imports

On 25 May, Ministry of Commerce issued regulations designed to relax Myanmar’s ban on alcohol imports and Myanmar Liquor Association (MLA), as the only local association whose objective is to promote, innovate and grow the local liquor industry cautions that it may create a negative growth pattern for the local industry if not controlled properly.

U Soe Lwin, the chairman of MLA said, “As an industry we welcome the foreign liquor imports to our industry in Myanmar. As mentioned, several times in our past release and statements, MLA welcomes the competition and we hope the foreign importers will consider producing their products in our country. MLA’s aim is to promote the liquor industry in Myanmar for the benefit of the players, investors, wholesalers and retailers in Myanmar, and the consumers. Therefore, we regard that competition is always good for us. It is an opportunity for us to further develop and improve our industry for wholesalers, retailers and the consumers. We would like to ensure that there is a “Level Playing Field” for all industry stakeholders for the generating of tax revenue for the country.

U Soe Lwin continued, “We have never opposed the foreign liquor imports from which the country would gain a reasonably high amount of tax revenue while developing basic infrastructures for our people and the community at large. We strongly support the government’s decision on the relaxation of the importation, and we believe that it would help to address the eradication of the counterfeit liquor market for benefit of public health sector.”

“We take pride in manufacturing products mainly for the local market while maintaining International Standards using modern equipment and methods. In fact, several of our prominent members have reached international recognition being awarded International honors in several world-wide competitions since 2000. We have been listed amongst the top 50 whiskey brands world-wide. Meanwhile, we continue to maintain our standards, focusing on innovation for the next level. We welcome international collaborations as well.” stated U Win Thaw, the Honorary Secretary of MLA.

The local industry has invested very heavily into the local environment and have benefited many industries and businesses both upstream and downstream from our business. An example is the buying of raw materials like broken rice from our farmers replacing the imports with local produced broken rice, encouraging the development of domestic industry and creating thousands of employment opportunities outside of our business for our people. U Min Min Wai, a local gentleman who run a rice mill and in rice farming business added “if not for the local liquor industry buying my stocks of rice, I would have had a hard time making ends meet. This cooperation between us farmers and the industry benefits both of us greatly.”

“Some of our products won international recognitions and awards and are listed as one of the top international brands in the market. Therefore, we’re fully confident of our market share and our products. I would say we are ready to take on all competition”, said U Win Thaw, the Honorary Secretary of MLA.

“We would like to highlight to the authorities that we would like to see a Level Playing Field concept for both the local and foreign importers. Competition is always good for any industry. However, it should not be at the expense of the local businesses. There should be fair play through legitimate taxation schemes for all relevant stakeholders”. Add U Win Thaw.

The MLA has over 30,000 direct employees. With both upstream and downstream resources in the ecosystem we have over 2 million businesses entities entrenched with us in the country. The association has contributed to local communities with several Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives such as Road Safety campaigns, disaster relief efforts and prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19.

Myanmar Liquor Association was established in 2014 and currently has over 250 members who are in the liquor industry in Myanmar. As industrial experts and responsible corporate citizens, MLA member companies are fully compliant with Union Taxation Laws. According to the tax results of 2019, 10 members of MLA were mentioned as the top 10 taxpayers. The local Liquor industry has contributed greatly to the community and revenue structure of our great country and we intend to contribute as long as we can towards the modernization and improvement of our society and the country as a whole.