ExcEl Award 2019 အရှေ့တောင်အာရှ ရွေးကောက်ပွဲဆိုင်ရာ အကောင်းဆုံးသတင်းဆု ယှဉ်ပြိုင်နိုင်

ရွေးကောက်ပွဲ၊ ဒီမိုကရေစီအရေးကိစ္စများနှင့်ပတ်သက်၍ အကောင်းဆုံးသတင်းရေးသား တင်ဆက်ထုတ်လုပ်မှုများအတွက် အဆင့်မြင့်ဆုတဆုဖြစ်သည့် ExcEl Award 2019 ဆုကို ပေးအပ်ချီးမြှင့်ရန်ရှိသည်။

ယင်းအစီအစဉ်ကို အာရှနှင့်ပစိတ်ဖိတ်ဒေသတွင်း ရွေးကောက်ပွဲများနှင့် နိုင်ငံရေးအသွင်ကူးပြောင်းမှုအတွက် ထောက်ပံ့ကူညီရေးအဖွဲ့ (RESPECT)က အင်ဒိုနီးရှား မီဒီယာဖွံ့ဖြိုးရေးအသင်း (PPMN) နှင့် ရွေးကောက်ပွဲနှင့်ဒီမိုကရေစီအသင်း (Perludem) တို့အကြား ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ခြင်းဖြစ်သည်။

ဆုပေးအပ်မည့်အစီအစဉ်တွင် ပါဝင်နိုင်ရန် အရှေ့တောင်အာရှဒေသကနိုင်ငံများ (ဘရူနိုင်း၊ ကမ္ဘောဒီးယား၊ အင်ဒိုနီးရှား၊ လာအို၊ မလေးရှား၊ မြန်မာ၊ စင်ကာပူ၊ အရှေ့တီမော၊ ထိုင်းနှင့် ဗီယက်နမ်) တွင် အလုပ်လုပ်နေကြသည့် သတင်းစာဆရာများကို ဖိတ်ခေါ်ထားပါသည်။

ExcEl Award ဆုသည် အရှေ့တောင်အာရှဒေသတွင် ကျင်းပသည့် ရွေးကောက်ပွဲများနှင့် ပတ်သက်၍ ရေးသားထုတ်လွှင့်ခဲ့သော သတင်းများ၊ သရုပ်ဖော်ဆောင်းပါးများ၊ အတွေးအမြင်ဆောင်းပါးများ၊ စုံစမ်းထောက်လှမ်းသတင်းများအနက် အများပြည်သူ သိရှိစေရုံသာမက လူ့အသိုက်အဝန်းကိုလည်း သက်ရောက်မှုဖြစ်စေခဲ့သည့် ထူးချွန်ပြောင်မြောက်စွာရေးသားထုတ်လွှင့်ခဲ့သည့် သတင်းများကို ရှာဖွေခြင်းဖြစ်သည်။

သင်တို့၏ အကောင်းဆုံး သတင်းနှင့်ဆောင်းပါးများကို စာသား၊ ဗွီဒီယိုရုပ်သံ၊ အသံဖိုင်နှင့် မာတီမီဒီယာ ပုံစံ ၄ မျိုးဖြင့် ကျေးဇူးပြု၍ပေးပို့ကြပါ။

ပြိုင်ပွဲဝင်သတင်းပေးပို့ချက်များသည် သတင်းထောက်တဦးချင်း သို့မဟုတ် အဖွဲ့လိုက် ပူးပေါင်းထုတ်လုပ်သည့် ကိုယ်ပိုင်သတင်းများ ဖြစ်ရမည်။ သူတပါးထံက ခိုးယူကူးချသည့် သတင်းများမဖြစ်ရပါ။

မိမိတိုင်းပြည်နှင့် ဒေသအခြေစိုက် အရှေ့တောင်အာရှဒေသတွင်း မီဒီယာများတွင် ၂၀၁၇ ခုနှစ် ဇန်ဝါရီ ၁ ရက်မှ ၂၀၁၉ ခုနှစ် ဩဂုတ် ၃၁ ရက် အတွင်း ထုတ်လွှင့်ပုံနှိပ်ပါရှိသည့် သတင်းများဖြစ်ရမည်။ ဆုအတွက် ယှဉ်ပြိုင်သည့် သတင်းများသည် မူရင်း အင်္ဂလိပ်ဘာသာမဟုတ်ပါက အင်္ဂလိပ်ဘာသာသို့ ပြန်ဆိုပေးပို့ရမည်။

ရေးသားပုံနှိပ်၊ ထုတ်လွှင့်ခဲ့သည့် သတင်းများတွင် အောက်ပါ အကြောင်းအရာများ ပါဝင်နိုင်ပါသည်။

၁။ ရွေးကောက်ပွဲဆိုင်ရာ အဂတိလိုက်စားမှုတိုက်ဖျက်ရေး။

၂။ ရွေးကောက်ပွဲ ဥပဒေလိုက်နာကျင့်သုံးမှု ပိုမိုအားကောင်းလာရေး။

၃။ ရွေးကောက်ပွဲ စီမံခန့်ခွဲရာတွင် တာဝန်ယူတာဝန်ခံမှု တိုးတက်ရေး။

၄။ နိုင်ငံရေးပါတီများနှင့် ငွေရေးကြေးရေး ဘဏ္ဍာရေး။

၅။ ရွေးကောက်ပွဲဆိုင်ရာ အချက်အလက်များ လွတ်လပ်လွယ်ကူစွာရရှိရေး။

၆။ ရွေးကောက်ပွဲတွင် သက်ဆိုင်သူအားလုံးပါဝင်ရေး။

ရွေးကောက်ပွဲနှင့် ပတ်သက်သည့် သင်၏ အကောင်းဆုံးသတင်းပေးပို့ချက်များကို ဖော်ပြပါ လင့်ခ် bit.ly/election-reporting-award သို့ ၂၀၁၉ အောက်တိုဘာ ၃၁ ရက် နောက်ဆုံးထားပြီး ကျေးဇူးပြု၍ ပေးပို့ပါ။

ဆုရွေးချယ်ရေး အကဲဖြတ်အဖွဲ့တွင် အရှေ့တောင်အာရှဒေသက ဂျာနယ်လစ်များနှင့် အကြီးတန်း မီဒီယာအရေး တက်ကြွလှုပ်ရှားသူ ၅ ဦး ပါဝင်ဆောင်ရွက်မည်ဖြစ်သည်။

ဆုရွေးချယ်ခံရသူများအနေဖြင့် ဆုကြေးငွေ စုစုပေါင်း ဒေါ်လာ ၁၅၀၀၀ ရရှိမှာဖြစ်ပြီး အင်ဒိုနီးရှားနိုင်ငံ၊ ဂျာကာတာမြို့တွင် ၂၀၁၉ နိုဝင်ဘာလ ကျင်းပမည့် ဒေသတွင်း စာနယ်ဇင်းညီလာခံ၌ ဆုလက်ခံရယူရန် ဖိတ်ကြားခံရမည် ဖြစ်သည်။

ExcEl Award 2019 Looking for the Best Election Reporting in the Southeast Asia Region

The Asia-Pacific Regional Support for Elections and Political Transitions (RESPECT), a program undertaken collaboratively between the Indonesia Association for Media Development (PPMN) and the Association for Elections and Democracy (Perludem), gives the high award to the best journalistic work on elections and democracy issues at the ExcEl Award 2019.

We invite journalists working in the Southeast Asian region (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, East Leste, Thailand and Vietnam) to take part in this award event.

The ExcEl Award seeks outstanding journalism reports on elections in Southeast Asia, from news, features, opinions, or investigative coverage that not only raises public awareness but also gives impact to society.

Please submit your best journalistic product in four news/article format; text, video, audio, and multimedia. The journalistic product must be produced individually or in teams, original and not plagiarism, and published by local or national media outlets in the Southeast Asian region from January, 1st 2017 to August, 31st 2019.

Entries in languages other than English should be accompanied by English translations

Published reports can range from topics such as:

Combatting electoral corruption; Strengthening election law enforcement; Improving accountability in election administration; Improving representation and inclusive participation in elections and political processes (with a focus on gender consideration); Protecting against media bias in reporting on elections; Strengthening oversight of campaign; Political party finance; Election open data; Inclusivity of election

Please send your best work by the link: bit.ly/election-reporting-award. The deadline of submissions is October, 31st 2019. The juries consist of five journalists and senior media activists from Southeast Asian countries.

Winners will receive in total $15.000 and be invited to receive their awards at a regional journalism conference in Jakarta in November 2019.