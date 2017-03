အလွျပင္စင္တာတခုမွ ျမန္မာအမ်ဳိးသမီး ၁၉ ဦးႏွင့္ဗီယက္နမ္ ၁ ဦးကုိ မေလးရွားရဲ ကယ္တင္

Lead Story လူမႈေရး သတင္း

TO GO WITH: Indonesia-prostitution-economy,FEATURE by Maud Watine In this photograph taken on May 3, 2014, Indonesian sex workers cover their faces as military police accompanied by journalists conduct patrols to prevent soldiers and police from patronizing Surabaya city's red light district popularly known as Dolly. Indonesian sex workers are protesting over a plan to close one of Southeast Asia's biggest red light districts after the city's crusading new mayor has pledged to shut down the area, which takes its name from a Dutch madam who ran a brothel during the Netherlands' colonial rule of Indonesia, by June 18. The Dolly district of Surabaya, the second-biggest city in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, has largely been left alone by authorities for decades. AFP PHOTO / JUNI KRISWANTO