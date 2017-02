ပီ႐ူးသမၼတေဟာင္း အေလဂ်န္ဒ႐ိုတိုေလဒိုအား ဖမ္း၀ရမ္းထုတ္

Lead Story သတင္း ႏိုင္ငံတကာ

FILE - In this March 17, 2011 file photo, Peru's former President Alejandro Toledo campaigns for reelection at the Santa Anita wholesale market in Lima, Peru. A Peruvian judge ordered Toledo's arrest on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 on suspicions of taking bribes from a Brazilian construction firm at the heart of a region-wide corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro, File)