၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ် အမ်မီဆုပေးပွဲတွင် Schitt’s Creek က ဆု ၇ ဆုဖြင့် အများဆုံးသိမ်းပိုက် (ရုပ်သံ)

မနေ့က ၇၂ ကြိမ်မြောက်အဖြစ် ကျင်းပတဲ့ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်ရဲ့ အမ်မီဆုချီးမြှင့်ပွဲ အခမ်းအနားမှာတော့ ကနေဒါရုပ်သံစီးရီးစ် Schitt’s Creek က ဆု ၇ ဆုရရှိပြီး အများဆုံး သိမ်းပိုက်သွားနိုင်ခဲ့ပါတယ်။

နှစ်စဉ်ကျင်းပနေကျ အမ်မီဆုချီးမြှင့်ပွဲအခမ်းအနားကို အခုနှစ်မှာတော့ လတ်တလော ဖြစ်ပွားနေတဲ့ ကိုဗစ်-၁၉ ကပ်ရောဂါအခြေအနေကြောင့်မို့ လူထုပရိသတ်မပါပဲ Virtual အသွင်နဲ့ ကျင်းပခဲ့ရတာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

Emmy Awards ကတော့ အမေရိကန်နိုင်ငံရဲ့ ထင်ရှားတဲ့ ဆုပေးပွဲတစ်ခုဖြစ်ပြီး ရုပ်သံလောကထဲက တနှစ်တာအတွင်း ထူးချွန်သူတွေကို နှစ်စဉ် ဆုချီးမြှင့်ပေးနေတာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

အခုနှစ်မှာတော့ Schitt’s Creek ရုပ်သံစီးရီးစ်က Outstanding Lead Comedic Actor ၊ won Outstanding Lead Comedic Actress ၊ Outstanding Supporting Comedic Actor ၊ Outstanding Supporting Comedic Actress ဆုတွေအပါအဝင် ဆု ၇ ဆု သိမ်းပိုက်သွားနိုင်ခဲ့ပြီ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

ဆန်ခါတင်စာရင်းမှာ ဆု ၁၁ ခုနဲ့ အများဆုံးပါဝင်ခဲ့တဲ့ Watchmen နဲ့ နာမည်ကျော် HBO ဒရာမာစီးရီးစ် Succession တို့ကတော့ ဆု ၄ ဆုစီ အသီးသီး ရရှိသွားကြတာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။

ဆန်ခါတင်စာရင်းမှာပါဝင်သူတွေနဲ့ ဆုရရှိသူစာရင်းအပြည့်အစုံကိုတော့ အောက်မှာ ဖော်ပြပေးလိုက်ပါတယ်။

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending,” Pop TV (Daniel Levy)

Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite,” Pop TV (David West Read)

The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready,” NBC (Michael Schur)

The Great, “The Great,” Hulu (Tony McNamara)

What We Do In The Shadows, “Collaboration,” FX Networks FFIV -2% (Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil)

What We Do In The Shadows, “Ghosts,” FX Networks (Paul Simms)

What We Do In The Shadows, “On The Run,” FX Networks (Stefani Robinson)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending,” Pop TV (Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy)

Modern Family, “Finale Part 2,” ABC (Gail Mancuso)

Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov,” Hulu (Ramy Youssef)

The Great, “The Great (Pilot),” Hulu (Matt Shakman)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage,” Prime Video (Amy Sherman-Palladino)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio,” Prime Video (Daniel Palladino)

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy,” NBC (James Burrows)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead To Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do In The Shadows

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, Watchmen

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” HBO (Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson)

Mrs. America, “Shirley,” FX Networks (Tanya Barfield)

Normal People, “Episode 3,” Hulu (Sally Rooney, Alice Birch)

Unbelievable, “Episode 1,” Netflix (Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman)

Unorthodox, “Part 1,” Netflix (Anna Winger)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Unorthodox, Netflix (Maria Schrader)

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find A Way,” Hulu (Lynn Shelton)

Normal People, “Episode 5,” Hulu (Lenny Abrahamson)

Watchmen, “Little Fear Of Lightning,” HBO (Steph Green)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” HBO (Stephen Williams)

Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice,” HBO (Nicole Kassell)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya, Euphoria

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” HBO (Jesse Armstrong)

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road,” AMC (Thomas Schnauz)

Better Call Saul, “Bagman,” AMC (Gordon Smith)

Ozark, “All In,” Netflix (Chris Mundy)

Ozark, “Boss Fight,” Netflix (John Shiban)

Ozark, “Fire Pink,” Netflix (Miki Johnson)

The Crown, “Aberfan,” Netflix (Peter Morgan)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Succession, “Hunting,” HBO (Andrij Parekh)

Homeland, “Prisoners of War,” Showtime (Lesli Linka Glatter)

Ozark, “Fire Pink,” Netflix (Alik Sakharov)

Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa,” Netflix (Ben Semanoff)

Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” HBO (Mark Mylod)

The Crown, “Aberfan,” Netflix (Benjamin Caron)

The Crown, “Cri de Coeur,” Netflix (Jessica Hobbs)

The Morning Show, “The Interview,” Apple TV+ (Mimi Leder)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things