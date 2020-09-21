Lead Story နိုင်ငံတကာ ရုပ်သံ သတင်း အနုပညာ
၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ် အမ်မီဆုပေးပွဲတွင် Schitt’s Creek က ဆု ၇ ဆုဖြင့် အများဆုံးသိမ်းပိုက် (ရုပ်သံ)
မနေ့က ၇၂ ကြိမ်မြောက်အဖြစ် ကျင်းပတဲ့ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်ရဲ့ အမ်မီဆုချီးမြှင့်ပွဲ အခမ်းအနားမှာတော့ ကနေဒါရုပ်သံစီးရီးစ် Schitt’s Creek က ဆု ၇ ဆုရရှိပြီး အများဆုံး သိမ်းပိုက်သွားနိုင်ခဲ့ပါတယ်။
နှစ်စဉ်ကျင်းပနေကျ အမ်မီဆုချီးမြှင့်ပွဲအခမ်းအနားကို အခုနှစ်မှာတော့ လတ်တလော ဖြစ်ပွားနေတဲ့ ကိုဗစ်-၁၉ ကပ်ရောဂါအခြေအနေကြောင့်မို့ လူထုပရိသတ်မပါပဲ Virtual အသွင်နဲ့ ကျင်းပခဲ့ရတာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
Emmy Awards ကတော့ အမေရိကန်နိုင်ငံရဲ့ ထင်ရှားတဲ့ ဆုပေးပွဲတစ်ခုဖြစ်ပြီး ရုပ်သံလောကထဲက တနှစ်တာအတွင်း ထူးချွန်သူတွေကို နှစ်စဉ် ဆုချီးမြှင့်ပေးနေတာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
အခုနှစ်မှာတော့ Schitt’s Creek ရုပ်သံစီးရီးစ်က Outstanding Lead Comedic Actor ၊ won Outstanding Lead Comedic Actress ၊ Outstanding Supporting Comedic Actor ၊ Outstanding Supporting Comedic Actress ဆုတွေအပါအဝင် ဆု ၇ ဆု သိမ်းပိုက်သွားနိုင်ခဲ့ပြီ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
ဆန်ခါတင်စာရင်းမှာ ဆု ၁၁ ခုနဲ့ အများဆုံးပါဝင်ခဲ့တဲ့ Watchmen နဲ့ နာမည်ကျော် HBO ဒရာမာစီးရီးစ် Succession တို့ကတော့ ဆု ၄ ဆုစီ အသီးသီး ရရှိသွားကြတာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
ဆန်ခါတင်စာရင်းမှာပါဝင်သူတွေနဲ့ ဆုရရှိသူစာရင်းအပြည့်အစုံကိုတော့ အောက်မှာ ဖော်ပြပေးလိုက်ပါတယ်။
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Christina Apple AAPL -3.2%gate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead To Me
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending,” Pop TV (Daniel Levy)
Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite,” Pop TV (David West Read)
The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready,” NBC (Michael Schur)
The Great, “The Great,” Hulu (Tony McNamara)
What We Do In The Shadows, “Collaboration,” FX Networks FFIV -2% (Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil)
What We Do In The Shadows, “Ghosts,” FX Networks (Paul Simms)
What We Do In The Shadows, “On The Run,” FX Networks (Stefani Robinson)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending,” Pop TV (Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy)
Modern Family, “Finale Part 2,” ABC (Gail Mancuso)
Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov,” Hulu (Ramy Youssef)
The Great, “The Great (Pilot),” Hulu (Matt Shakman)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage,” Prime Video (Amy Sherman-Palladino)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio,” Prime Video (Daniel Palladino)
Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy,” NBC (James Burrows)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead To Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do In The Shadows
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King, Watchmen
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” HBO (Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson)
Mrs. America, “Shirley,” FX Networks (Tanya Barfield)
Normal People, “Episode 3,” Hulu (Sally Rooney, Alice Birch)
Unbelievable, “Episode 1,” Netflix (Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, Ayelet Waldman)
Unorthodox, “Part 1,” Netflix (Anna Winger)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Unorthodox, Netflix (Maria Schrader)
Little Fires Everywhere, “Find A Way,” Hulu (Lynn Shelton)
Normal People, “Episode 5,” Hulu (Lenny Abrahamson)
Watchmen, “Little Fear Of Lightning,” HBO (Steph Green)
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” HBO (Stephen Williams)
Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice,” HBO (Nicole Kassell)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Limited Series
Watchmen
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya, Euphoria
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” HBO (Jesse Armstrong)
Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road,” AMC (Thomas Schnauz)
Better Call Saul, “Bagman,” AMC (Gordon Smith)
Ozark, “All In,” Netflix (Chris Mundy)
Ozark, “Boss Fight,” Netflix (John Shiban)
Ozark, “Fire Pink,” Netflix (Miki Johnson)
The Crown, “Aberfan,” Netflix (Peter Morgan)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Succession, “Hunting,” HBO (Andrij Parekh)
Homeland, “Prisoners of War,” Showtime (Lesli Linka Glatter)
Ozark, “Fire Pink,” Netflix (Alik Sakharov)
Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa,” Netflix (Ben Semanoff)
Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” HBO (Mark Mylod)
The Crown, “Aberfan,” Netflix (Benjamin Caron)
The Crown, “Cri de Coeur,” Netflix (Jessica Hobbs)
The Morning Show, “The Interview,” Apple TV+ (Mimi Leder)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things