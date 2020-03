မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်ဗဟိုဘဏ်က အတိုးနှုန်း ၁ ခိုင်နှုန်း ထပ်မံလျှော့ချ

Lead Story စီးပွားရေး သတင်း

A worker counts Myanmar's kyat banknotes at the office of a local bank in Yangon April 2, 2012. On Monday, Myanmar's dysfunctional banking system took a big step into the 21st century with the floating of the kyat, the most dramatic economic reform yet by a one-year-old civilian government and one that promises to transform trade, banking and public finances at a critical time. It coincides with a scramble at Myanmar's long-isolated banks to prepare for what many see as inevitable: a wave of foreign investment and the lifting of Western sanctions after Sunday's historic by-election catapulted pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi into parliament. To match Insight MYANMAR-BANKS/ REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (MYANMAR - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)