ဂရမ်မီဆု ၅ ဆု စံချိန်တင်ရယူသိမ်းပိုက်နိုင်ခဲ့သည့် အသက်အငယ်ဆုံးအဆိုတော် Billie Eilish (ရုပ်သံ)
ပြီးခဲ့တဲ့ တနင်္ဂနွေနေ့က ကျင်းပခဲ့တဲ့ ဂရမ်မီတေးဂီတဆုချီးမြှင့်ပွဲမှာ အသက် ၁၈ နှစ်အရွယ်သာရှိသေးတဲ့ အဆိုတော် ကောင်မလေး Billie Eilish က Album of the Year ဆုအပါအဝင် ဆုပေါင်း ၅ ဆုရရှိခဲ့ပြီး ဆုတွေအများဆုံး သိမ်းပိုက်သွားနိုင်ခဲ့ပါတယ်။
၆၂ ကြိမ်မြောက်အဖြစ် ကျင်းပတဲ့ ဒီဆုချီးမြှင့်ပွဲကို အမေရိကန်နိုင်ငံ၊ လော့စ်အင်ဂျ လိစ်မြို့မှာ ကျင်းပခဲ့တာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
Billie Eilish ဟာ Best New Artist ဆုအပါအဝင် ပြီးခဲ့တဲ့နှစ်တုန်းက ထွက်ရှိခဲ့တဲ့ When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? တေးအယ်လ်ဘမ်နဲ့ Album of the Year ၊ Best Pop Vocal Album ဆု ၂ ဆု၊ သူ့ရဲ့ နာမည်ကျော်သီချင်းတပုဒ်ဖြစ်တဲ့ Bad Guy နဲ့ Record of the Year ၊ Song of the Year ဆုတွေ ဆွတ်ခူးရယူနိုင်ခဲ့တာ ဖြစ်ပါ တယ်။
အရင်က Album of the Year ဆုကို Fearless တေးအယ်လ်ဘမ်နဲ့ အဆိုတော် တေလာဆွစ်ဖ်က အသက် ၂၀ အရွယ်မှာ ဆွတ်ခူးခဲ့တာမို့ Billie Eilish က ခုလိုဆွတ်ခူး နိုင်ခဲ့တာဟာ စံချိန်တင်အသက်အငယ်ဆုံးအနုပညာရှင်ဖြစ်လာခဲ့ပြီ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
ဒီဆုပေးပွဲမှာတော့ ပေါ့ပ်၊ ရော့ခ်၊ အာရ်အဲန်ဘီ၊ ရက်ပ်စတဲ့ ဂီတအမျိုးအစားပေါင်း ၃၀ ကျော်ထဲက အမျိုးအစားအလိုက် တနှစ်တာ ထူးချွန်ဆုရရှိသူတွေကို ရွေးချယ်ချီးမြှင့် ခဲ့တာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
အခုနှစ်ရဲ့ ထိပ်တန်းရေပန်းစားအဆိုတော်တဦးဖြစ်တဲ့ Lizzo ကတော့ Best Pop Solo Performance ဆုအပါအဝင် ဆု ၃ ဆုသာ ရရှိခဲ့တာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
နောက်ထပ်ဆုရရှိသူတွေကိုတော့ အောက်မှာ ဖော်ပြပေးလိုက်ပါတယ်။
Best pop duo/group performance
Winner: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
Best traditional pop vocal album
Winner: Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
Best dance recording
Winner: The Chemical Brothers – Got To Keep On
Best dance/electronic album
Winner: The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Best rock performance
Winner: Gary Clark Jr – This Land
Best metal performance
Winner: Tool – 7Empest
Best rock album
Winner: Cage The Elephant – Social Cues
Best alternative album
Winner: Vampire Weekend – Father Of The Bride
Best R&B performance
Winner: Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 – Come Home
Best rap song
Winner: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot
Best rap album
Winner: Tyler, The Creator – Igor
Best rap/sung performance
Winner: DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend – Higher
Best country album
Winner: Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’
Best Country Solo Performance
Winner: Willie Nelson – Ride Me Back Home
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Winner: Dan + Shay – Speechless
Best musical theatre album
Winner: Hadestown
Producer of the year, non-classical
Winner: Finneas
Best music video
Winner: Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road