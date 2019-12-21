သမိုင်းဝင်နေ့စွဲများ  (၂၁ ဒီဇင်ဘာ ၁၉၈၈) 

၁၉၈၈ ဒီဇင်ဘာ ၂၁ ရက်က စကော့တလန် လော့ကာဘီအရပ်မှာ ပန်အမ်လေကြောင်းလိုင်းပိုင် ဘိုးရင်း ၇၄၇ လေယာဉ်ဗုံး ပေါက်ကွဲမှုကြောင့် လိုက်ပါလာသူ ၂၅၉ ဦး နဲ့ မြေပြင်ရှိလူ ၁၁ ဦး သေဆုံးခဲ့ပါတယ်။
Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, who was found guilty of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing and sentenced to life imprisonment, is greeted by Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, Libya on Friday, Aug. 21, 2009 following his release on compassionate grounds because he had terminal cancer. He died in May 2012 (photo credit: AP Photo/Jamahiriya Broadcasting via APTN)
ဓာတ်ပုံ- AP
