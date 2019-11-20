သမိုင်းဝင်နေ့စွဲများ (နိုဝင်ဘာ ၂၀) 

ဒုတိယကမ္ဘာစစ်အတွင်း ဂျာမန်ခေါင်းဆောင် ၂၄ ယောက်ကို စစ်ရာဇဝတ်မှုနဲ့ နူရင်ဘတ် တရားရုံးမှာ ၁၉၄၅ နိုဝင်ဘာ ၂၀ ရက်နေ့က ရုံးတင်စစ်ဆေးခဲ့ပါတယ်။
1946: British politician and lawyer Sir Hartley Shawcross putting the case for the prosecution at the trial of 20 Nazi leaders at Nuremberg. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
SS Captain Josef Kramer (1906 – 1945), Commandant of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, after his arrest by the British, 15th April 1945. He was sentenced to death by a military court and hanged on December 13th, 1945. (Photo by Galerie Bilderwelt/Getty Images)
Portrait taken on May 29, 1945 shows Justice Robert H. Jackson, chief United States prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials, dealing with correspondence at his London Hotel. In 1945, President Truman appointed Jackson, who took a leave of absence from the Supreme Court, to serve as U.S. chief of counsel for the prosecution of Nazi war criminals. He helped draft the London Charter of the International Military Tribunal, which created the legal basis for the Nuremberg Trials. AFP PHOTO
(Original Caption) 9/18/1945-Luneburg, Germany-Joseph Kramer, “no.1” Commandant of the Belsen concentration camp and Fritz Klein, “no.2,” the camp doctor, sit in the dock before a British Court in Luneburg.
Douglas Bader, who was a prisoner at Dulag Left for a month during 1941, pictured in October 1940. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Photographers gathered on a staircase outside the courtroom at the Palace of Justice at the end of the International War Crimes Tribunal at Nuremberg, 1st October 1946. The Photographers were excluded from the courtroom as the verdicts were read out. (Photo by Fred Ramage/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
