ကာတာလုိးနီးယားျပည္နယ္အား တုိက္႐ုိက္အုပ္ခ်ဳပ္ခြင့္အာဏာ စပိန္အစုိးရကုိ ေပးအပ္

epa06292173 Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy (C), receives the applause of the members of his Government after delivering his speech during the Senate's extraordinary plenary session on the application of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, in Madrid, Spain, 27 October 2017. Rajoy has spoken before the Senate to defend the Government's measures for the establishment of the Article 155, a day after Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont, confirmed that he will not call regional elections. Paralelly, the Catalan Parliament is to continue a plenary session to debate whether to declare an uniteral declaration of independence and the proclamation of a republic in Catalonia. EPA-EFE/JJ GUILLEN