အသင္းသားအမ်ားစု ေဘာလုံးကစားရန္ ေၾကာက္ရြံ႕ေနဟု အဲဗာတန္နည္းျပ ေျပာ

Lead Story သတင္း အားကစား

Football Soccer - Premier League - Manchester City vs Everton - Manchester, Britain - August 21, 2017 Everton manager Ronald Koeman Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. - RC1711083290