ယူအက္စ္အုိးပန္းတင္းနစ္ၿပိဳင္ပြဲ တတိယအဆင့္တြင္ ရွာရာဗုိပါက ဆုိဖီယာကုိ အႏုိင္ရ

Lead Story သတင္း အားကစား

Aug 28, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania on day one of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-359295 ORIG FILE ID: 20170828_jel_usa_107.jpg