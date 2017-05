သီရိလကၤာတြင္ ေရႀကီးေျမၿမိဳမႈေၾကာင့္ အေယာက္ ၁၀၀ ေသဆုံး၊ ၉၉ ဦး ေပ်ာက္ဆုံး

Lead Story သတင္း ႏိုင္ငံတကာ

Sri Lankans watch military rescue efforts at the site of a landslide at Bellana village in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 26, 2017. Mudslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in Sri Lanka killed dozens and left many more missing on Friday. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)