လယ္ယာေျမ ျပဳျပင္သည့္လုပ္ငန္းမ်ားကို ၃ ႏွစ္ အရစ္က်စနစ္ျဖင့္ ေဆာင္ရြက္ေပးမည္

Lead Story လယ္သမား သတင္း

Farmers plant rice seedlings in a paddy field on the outskirts of Yangon July 13, 2012. Change is sweeping Myanmar. In 12 months of reforms, the former military junta has embraced an economic and political opening that has won praise from Washington to Tokyo. But change is coming too slowly, or in the wrong forms, to the place where the great majority of Myanmar's people live: the farming heartland, which once led the world in rice exports before withering under half a century of military dictatorship. Picture taken July 13, 2012. To match Special Report MYANMAR-FARMS/ REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (MYANMAR - Tags: AGRICULTURE POLITICS BUSINESS)