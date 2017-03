ကင္ဂ်ဳံနမ္သတ္မႈ သံသယျဖင့္ အဖမ္းခံရသည့္ ေျမာက္ကုိရီးယားႏုိင္ငံသားကုိ ျပန္ပုိ႔မည္

Malaysia's National Police Deputy Inspector-General Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks as Selangor Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat listens during a press conference at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Malaysia's police are looking for four more North Korean suspects who they say left the country the same day the North Korean leader's brother died after being attacked at the Kuala Lumpur airport. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)